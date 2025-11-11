Financial Survey: Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) & Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB)

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) and Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and Astronics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC $24.16 billion 5.39 $3.22 billion N/A N/A Astronics $795.43 million 2.09 -$16.22 million ($0.09) -522.22

Analyst Ratings

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has higher revenue and earnings than Astronics.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and Astronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC 0 3 1 1 2.60 Astronics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and Astronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC N/A N/A N/A Astronics -0.45% 22.89% 9.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Astronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astronics has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC beats Astronics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services. The Power Systems segment engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of integrated solutions for onsite power and propulsion under the mtu brand name. The New Markets segment develops, manufactures, and sells small modular reactor and new electrical power solutions. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers to OEMs; and aircraft operators, such as airlines; suppliers to the aircraft operators; and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automated test systems that support the aerospace and defense, and mass transit industries, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for electronics and military products. Astronics Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

