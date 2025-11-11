Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.30.

A number of research firms have commented on SW. Barclays reduced their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $63.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,421,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,997 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the first quarter worth about $1,051,299,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,779,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,661,000 after purchasing an additional 339,787 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 18,400,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286,205 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,735,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.11. Smurfit Westrock has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Smurfit Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 120.28%.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

