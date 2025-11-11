Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 388.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 400 price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 370 to GBX 380 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 400 to GBX 380 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 368.39 on Tuesday. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 205 and a 52-week high of GBX 397.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 334.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 304.05. The firm has a market cap of £43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

