Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF $IWX

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 102,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 126.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.48 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.96.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.