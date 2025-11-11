CSM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,505 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EFSC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of EFSC opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.90. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $63.13.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of ($325.26) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.52 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

