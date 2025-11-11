27,110 Shares in Old National Bancorp $ONB Purchased by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,110 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2,525.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 44,844,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $956,979,000 after acquiring an additional 43,136,619 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,942,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,202,000 after purchasing an additional 216,188 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,290,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183,850 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,557,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after purchasing an additional 520,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,488,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,452,000 after purchasing an additional 93,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.2%

ONB opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 17.39%.The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $29.00 target price on Old National Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

