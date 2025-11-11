5,106 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS Acquired by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHS. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 347.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $222.31 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.33 and a 12-month high of $229.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.04 and a 200 day moving average of $187.39.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.03. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Raymond James Financial set a $270.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $242.00 price target on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.20.

In related news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $217,800.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,704.10. The trade was a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

