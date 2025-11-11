15,637 Shares in Fluor Corporation $FLR Purchased by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,637 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 48.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Fluor by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter worth about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fluor from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

Fluor Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of FLR stock opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94. Fluor Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.35%.Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

