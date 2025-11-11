53,505 Shares in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America $ODC Purchased by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 53,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America during the first quarter worth $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 100.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ODC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Price Performance

ODC stock opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a 52-week low of $33.46 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $821.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.96.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.21 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 11.12%.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Walter Wade Robey sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $238,199.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,500. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Scheland sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $51,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,970. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

Featured Articles

