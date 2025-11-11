Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in CoreWeave by 275.0% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 33.3% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at CoreWeave

In related news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 32,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.97, for a total transaction of $3,698,896.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,991,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,770,538.35. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 29,916 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $3,827,453.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 215,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,569,278.84. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,743,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,624,537.

CoreWeave Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWV opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.42 and a 200-day moving average of $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.64. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRWV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CoreWeave from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Arete Research upgraded CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on CoreWeave from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.71.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

