Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCW

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 41,993 shares during the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,103.1% during the first quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 220,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 202,345 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,317.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCW opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

