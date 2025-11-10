Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded to Outperform at Citizens Jmp

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TDC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of Teradata from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Teradata from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Get Teradata alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teradata

Teradata Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:TDC opened at $27.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Teradata has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $33.20.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 83.22% and a net margin of 7.15%.The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Teradata has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.420 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 253,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 58,040 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Teradata by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Teradata by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.