Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Enpro from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Enpro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

NPO opened at $212.98 on Friday. Enpro has a 52 week low of $133.50 and a 52 week high of $248.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.06. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.83%.The firm had revenue of $286.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enpro will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.77, for a total value of $568,599.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,515,287.32. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enpro in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Enpro by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Enpro by 236.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Enpro in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

