Golden State Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 424.7% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

GOVT stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

