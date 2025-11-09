Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 89.6% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $46.87 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

