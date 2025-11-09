Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99,863.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 86,131,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,759,000 after purchasing an additional 86,045,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,135,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,197,000 after buying an additional 1,879,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,868,000 after buying an additional 1,936,707 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,818,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,724,000 after acquiring an additional 720,369 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,731,000 after acquiring an additional 123,259 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.4755 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

