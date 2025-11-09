Aviva PLC Has $74.26 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,369 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of CME Group worth $74,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,643,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,190,661,000 after purchasing an additional 400,737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,113,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,401,000 after purchasing an additional 363,130 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,920,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,823,000 after buying an additional 84,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,818,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,744,000 after buying an additional 648,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,539,000 after buying an additional 260,065 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $276.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.56 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.34.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,436.80. This represents a 40.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,463.64. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.06.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

