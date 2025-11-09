Aviva PLC Buys 49,615 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,615 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arista Networks worth $81,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 493.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:ANET opened at $134.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $4,253,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,867.04. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $8,608,360.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock worth $294,365,034. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

