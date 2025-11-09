LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Shares Down 11.4% on Disappointing Earnings

LeGrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.4% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $29.9420 and last traded at $29.9420. Approximately 273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 135,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. LeGrand had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 16.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGRDY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered LeGrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LeGrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LeGrand in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of LeGrand from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LeGrand in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

LeGrand Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74.

LeGrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

