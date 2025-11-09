Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $8.94 Million in Air Lease Corporation $AL

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 152,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,941,000. Air Lease accounts for about 0.6% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.14% of Air Lease as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Air Lease by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,592,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,479,000 after acquiring an additional 31,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,453,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,476,000 after purchasing an additional 69,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Air Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,025,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,778,000 after purchasing an additional 60,216 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,619,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,797,000 after purchasing an additional 265,423 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,563,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,143,000 after purchasing an additional 336,376 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Beker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,514.10. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $317,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 141,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,983,458.12. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,292. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AL opened at $63.76 on Friday. Air Lease Corporation has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Air Lease had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $725.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

