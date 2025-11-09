Aviva PLC Purchases 7,163 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Synopsys worth $59,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Synopsys by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 481.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $393.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.87. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Painter acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $974,683.04. The trade was a 18.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $569.67.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

