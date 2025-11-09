Aviva PLC Has $49.74 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,394 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.12% of Kimberly-Clark worth $49,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “hold (c+)” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of KMB stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.22 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.