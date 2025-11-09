FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.5% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG opened at $67.29 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average is $61.54.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

