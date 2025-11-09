Efficient Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $75.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.40. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $78.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0006 per share. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

