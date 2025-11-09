Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,881 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 144.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of APTV opened at $83.62 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.58.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,700. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Oppenheimer set a $94.00 target price on shares of Aptiv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Aptiv from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

