Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,347 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF $IYG

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $13,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 0.6%

IYG opened at $88.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $91.25.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.