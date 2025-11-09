Bank of Montreal Can Buys 32,413 Shares of Qiagen N.V. $QGEN

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $13,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 3,030.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,470,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327,934 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Qiagen by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,438,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,191,000 after buying an additional 2,656,136 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Qiagen by 57.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,491,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,621 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter valued at $44,078,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 366.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 994,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after acquiring an additional 781,561 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on Qiagen and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.69.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $43.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49. Qiagen N.V. has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.68 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 18.30%.Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Qiagen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

