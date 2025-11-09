Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,647 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.96. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 83.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.