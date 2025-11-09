Brio Consultants LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,807,000 after buying an additional 10,782,297 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,526,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,382,000 after acquiring an additional 495,450 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,133 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,566,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,434 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 16,260,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,416,000 after purchasing an additional 873,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $26.53 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.