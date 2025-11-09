Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $136.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.77. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $182.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.38%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $192.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

