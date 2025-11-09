Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG decreased its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 2.9% of DJE Kapital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. DJE Kapital AG’s holdings in Linde were worth $119,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Linde by 445.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Linde by 5,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $420.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $486.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.32.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.83.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

