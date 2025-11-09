Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,867 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $11,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 53,536 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 74,700.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI opened at $108.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day moving average is $90.42. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.21.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

