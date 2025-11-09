iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF $IPAC Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises 1.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 653,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,893,000 after buying an additional 53,769 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 476,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,760,000 after acquiring an additional 95,041 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 206,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 37,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 175,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $74.60 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $75.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.