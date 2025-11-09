FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,211 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,389,358,000 after buying an additional 8,364,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $604,344,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 99.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,739,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,863 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,594,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,189 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 9,978.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,350,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $159.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $166.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,498 shares of company stock valued at $8,875,663. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

