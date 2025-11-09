DJE Kapital AG Acquires 2,758 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

DJE Kapital AG grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. DJE Kapital AG’s holdings in NIKE were worth $48,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

