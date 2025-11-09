Cincinnati Financial Corp Purchases 100,000 Shares of Dollar General Corporation $DG

Cincinnati Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 181.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. raised its position in Dollar General by 66.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 46.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 384.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Dollar General Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $99.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dollar General Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

