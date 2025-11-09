Brio Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 5,177 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,382,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,559 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,049,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,819 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,986,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,521 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,859,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,344,000 after purchasing an additional 450,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,064,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,039,000 after buying an additional 63,877 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB opened at $46.73 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1643 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

