DJE Kapital AG Takes $2.65 Million Position in Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW

DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 364,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $1,506,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 112,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 26,747 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 13.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 14.7% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.
Sibanye Gold Trading Up 2.4%
SBSW opened at $10.64 on Friday. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20.
Sibanye Gold Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
