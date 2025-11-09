DJE Kapital AG Takes $2.65 Million Position in Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW

DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 364,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $1,506,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 112,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 26,747 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 13.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 14.7% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

Sibanye Gold Trading Up 2.4%

SBSW opened at $10.64 on Friday. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Sibanye Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sibanye Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SBSW

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.