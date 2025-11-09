DJE Kapital AG Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

DJE Kapital AG reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the quarter. DJE Kapital AG’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 85.3% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 263.6% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.95 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $166.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.73. The stock has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

