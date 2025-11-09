FDx Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIS. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $331,474,000. Accel Leaders 4 Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $96,704,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $73,782,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $67,431,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NBIS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

Nebius Group Stock Up 1.7%

Nebius Group stock opened at $111.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day moving average is $68.62. Nebius Group N.V. has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Nebius Group had a net margin of 99.34% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nebius Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.