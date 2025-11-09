Aviva PLC Has $52.39 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 120,352 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of PayPal worth $52,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 106.3% in the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 14,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.03.

PayPal Stock Down 0.1%

PYPL opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,731.33. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $860,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,799.21. This trade represents a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 26,874 shares of company stock worth $1,856,968 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.