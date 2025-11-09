Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) & Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) and Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Terumo and Fonar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terumo 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fonar 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of Fonar shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Fonar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terumo $6.80 billion 3.52 $772.05 million $0.57 28.40 Fonar $104.35 million 0.87 $8.33 million $1.23 11.95

Terumo has higher revenue and earnings than Fonar. Fonar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terumo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Terumo has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fonar has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Terumo and Fonar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terumo 12.09% 9.19% 6.91% Fonar 7.99% 5.22% 3.91%

Summary

Terumo beats Fonar on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stents, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils, stents, and intrasaccular devices for treating cerebral aneurysm; embolization systems, aspiration catheters, and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts. The Medical Care Solutions Company segment provides syringes, infusion pumps, syringe pumps, infusion lines, I.V. solutions, peritoneal dialysis fluids, pain management and nutritious food products, adhesion barriers, and others; blood glucose monitoring systems, disposable needles for pen-injector, insulin patch pumps, blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers, and others; and contract manufacturing of prefilled syringes, devices to pharmaceutical companies for use in drug kits, such as prefillable syringes, needles for pharmaceutical packaging business, and others. The Blood and Cell Technologies Company segment offers blood bags, component collection systems, automated blood processing systems, pathogen reduction systems, centrifugal apheresis systems, cell expansion systems, and others. The company was formerly known as Sekisen Ken-onki Corporation and changed its name to Terumo Corporation in October 1974. Terumo Corporation was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Fonar

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. It provides Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. The company also offers non-medical management, including administrative services, billing and collection services, credentialing services, contract negotiations, compliance consulting, purchasing IT services, hiring, conducting interviews, training, supervision and management of non-medical personnel, storage of medical records, office space, equipment, repair maintenance services, accounting, assistance with compliance matters, and development and implementation of practice growth and marketing strategies. It owns and operates diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages MRI scanning facilities. The company markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospital outpatient imaging facilities. FONAR Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Melville, New York.

