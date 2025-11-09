Bensler LLC Invests $75,000 in ThredUp Inc. $TDUP

Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ThredUp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BloombergSen Inc. increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,269,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 630,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ThredUp

In other ThredUp news, Director Coretha M. Rushing sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $1,136,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 148,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,491.54. This trade represents a 41.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Nova bought 65,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 368,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,197.20. This trade represents a 21.39% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ThredUp Stock Up 0.5%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $974.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of ThredUp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

