Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,532,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,044 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $70,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 59,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 85,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 458.2% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 36,576 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Dbs Bank upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America cut Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.69. The stock has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

