PTC Inc. $PTC Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.30% of PTC worth $62,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ PTC opened at $176.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $219.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $893.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.05 million. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. PTC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.820 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.490-8.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $255.00 price objective on PTC in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $233.00 target price on PTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PTC

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.