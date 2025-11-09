Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 56,665 Conagra Brands $CAG

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $223,659.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE:CAG opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.06. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.