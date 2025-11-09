Delta Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 577 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,316 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 339.1% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 target price (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.12.

UNH opened at $324.29 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $293.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.84 and its 200 day moving average is $322.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

