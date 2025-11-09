Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,175,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,843 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $76,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 16.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SBRA opened at $18.88 on Friday. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.44 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.455-1.465 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

