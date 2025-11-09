Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cfra Research raised shares of Lamb Weston to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LW

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.93. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 4.56%. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 70.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135,188 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2,603.3% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 189,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 182,804 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $1,059,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 17.4% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 411,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,925,000 after buying an additional 61,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.