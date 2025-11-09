SAP SE $SAP Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $83,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.8% in the second quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 6,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of SAP by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SAP from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.33.

NYSE:SAP opened at $251.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.14 and its 200-day moving average is $283.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $227.52 and a 12 month high of $313.28. The firm has a market cap of $309.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

